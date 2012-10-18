UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Oct 18 Carmaker Hyundai's India unit has finalised a new wage agreement with its workers' union, the company said on Thursday, agreeing to increase wages by between 11,000 rupees ($210) and 13,000 rupees over three years.
Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, was hit by a factory riot that killed one and injured more than 100 people in July, which workers' groups said came after negotiations with management over wage hikes stalled. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources