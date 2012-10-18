MUMBAI Oct 18 Carmaker Hyundai's India unit has finalised a new wage agreement with its workers' union, the company said on Thursday, agreeing to increase wages by between 11,000 rupees ($210) and 13,000 rupees over three years.

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker, was hit by a factory riot that killed one and injured more than 100 people in July, which workers' groups said came after negotiations with management over wage hikes stalled. ($1 = 52.8850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)