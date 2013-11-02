MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian tax authorities have asked
IBM's Indian unit to pay 53.57 billion rupees ($866.20
million) in outstanding income tax on fiscal 2009 revenue, media
reported on Saturday.
In an emailed statement, an IBM India spokeswoman confirmed
the company had received a tax notice, but declined to comment
on the amount of tax liability or the nature of the notice.
India's Income Tax office issued the company a notice for
under-reporting revenue for fiscal 2009 by the Indian unit, the
Business Standard newspaper said, citing a tax official.
"IBM does not agree with the tax department's claims and
will aggressively defend itself through the appropriate judicial
process," the IBM India spokeswoman said.
IBM has been locked in a tax dispute with authorities
related to its 2009 reporting year income, media have reported
previously.
Officials at India's income tax office were not available
for comment on Saturday.
In its latest 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC), IBM said it had recorded $394 million
in prepaid income tax in India "at" Sept. 30, 2013. IBM said a
"significant portion" of that amount was paid in order to
reserve its right to appeal previous tax assessments in India,
which it said it expects to win in appeal.
The tax office notice was a draft assessment order which can
be challenged by IBM before the appellate authorities, the
Business Standard said
The case comes as India is pursuing tax claims against
several multinationals, with Royal Dutch Shell, and
Vodafone Plc among several firms involved in tax
disputes in the country.