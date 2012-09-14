MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's ICICI Bank is seeking to sell benchmark-sized three-year yuan bonds, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

The lender, acting through its Singapore unit, is set to sell the bonds at an initial price guidance of around 5.1 percent, said the source.

HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are the lead managers of the sale. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)