UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's ICICI Bank set final guidance for it sale of 500 million CNH in three-year yuan-denominated bonds at 4.9 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
The lender had given initial price guidance of around 5.1 percent. The sale is being managed by HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts