MUMBAI, Sept 14 India's ICICI Bank set final guidance for it sale of 500 million CNH in three-year yuan-denominated bonds at 4.9 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

The lender had given initial price guidance of around 5.1 percent. The sale is being managed by HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)