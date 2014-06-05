Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's Idea Cellular Ltd said on Thursday it was launching a share sale of up to 30 billion rupees ($505.5 million), as it needs to buy airwaves in the next government auction.
The floor price for the sale is 136.98 rupees, the country's third-biggest mobile phone carrier, said in a filing to stock exchanges.
($1 = 59.3450 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)