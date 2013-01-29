NEW DELHI Jan 29 India's Idea Cellular Ltd reported a 14 percent increase in quarterly profit, the third straight quarter of earnings growth for the country's No. 3 mobile carrier by revenue, though the rise was smaller than expected.

Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate, said consolidated net profit rose to 2.29 billion Indian rupees ($42.5 million) for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 2.01 billion rupees reported a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to report net profit of 2.65 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 53.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Daniel Magnowski, Aradhana Aravindan)