Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MUMBAI, March 20 IDFC Alternatives Ltd, a private equity fund managed by India's IDFC Ltd, raised 7.5 billion rupees ($122.94 million) for a debt fund that will lend to developers of residential real-estate across the country.
The debt fund will be backed by housing projects that are under construction across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, IDFC said in a statement on Thursday.
Sluggish home sales and high interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy are putting pressure on debt-laden developers, that need to raise funds to recapitalise existing bank loans and invest in future projects.
IDFC manages about $2.4 billion across various funds. ($1 = 61.0050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM and Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: