MUMBAI, Jan 5 India's Infrastructure Development Finance Co is planning to raise at least 2.5 billion rupees via 1-year 15-day bonds at a yield of 9.58 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Barclays is the sole arranger of the deal, said the sources.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)