NEW DELHI, March 23 India has not got a waiver
yet to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil buyers as the South Asian
nation said its annual oil deals with Tehran run from April to
March, the International Energy Agency's executive director told
Reuters.
"The answer of India was that they have their contracts
running from April to March," Maria van der Hoeven said in an
interview.
"That's one of the uncertainties that is there," she added.
She said Libyan output should return to pre-disruption
levels this year. "What they themselves tell us is that they
will be back (at 100 percent) in 2012," she said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Jo Winterbottom; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)