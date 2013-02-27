NEW DELHI Feb 27 India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), a unit of the finance ministry, recommended a planned $1.94 billion investment by Swedish retail giant IKEA for cabinet approval, a government statement said on Wednesday.

IKEA announced its entry into India last year after the government relaxed the rules for foreign retailers to set up shop in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; editing by Malini Menon)