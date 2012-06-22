MUMBAI, June 22 Swedish retailer IKEA,
the world's largest maker of furniture, aims to invest an
estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.89 billion) in its Indian retail
operations over the next 15 to 20 years, a company spokeswoman
told Reuters by phone on Friday.
Earlier on Friday, an Indian trade ministry official said
IKEA will invest $600 million in the Indian retail market,
without giving a time frame.
The company does not currently have any stores in India.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
