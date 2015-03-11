(Adds more from report, briefing)
NEW DELHI, March 11 India's economy is
recovering and its ability to withstand external shocks has
improved, but growth is likely to fall short of government
targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
In an annual report, the IMF forecast that Asia's
third-largest economy would grow by 7.5 percent in the 2015/16
fiscal year that starts on April 1, up from 7.2 percent in the
year now ending.
That is less optimistic than the forecasts in Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's annual budget, which foresees growth of up to
8.5 percent in 2015/16 - making India the world's
fastest-growing large economy ahead of China.
"The Indian economy is reviving, helped by positive policy
actions that have improved confidence and lower global oil
prices," the Washington-based lender said, adding: "To continue
on this trend, India needs to revitalize the investment cycle
and accelerate structural reforms."
Both the IMF and the government forecasts are based on new
methods for calculating gross domestic product that have raised
the reported growth rate but led to a slight downward revision
in the size of India's $2 trillion economy.
The IMF's mission chief for India, Paul Cashin, said India's
balance of payments position was comfortable thanks to a fall in
gold imports and the price of oil. Investments in power and
transport projects were starting to pick up.
The IMF praised Modi's government for backing inflation
targeting as the main goal of monetary policy in a recent deal
with Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
Cashin said there would be room for the RBI, which has cut
interest rates twice already this year, to ease policy further
and still achieve its goal of bringing down consumer inflation
to 6 percent in early 2016.
Hitting the RBI's medium-term inflation target of 4 percent,
within a band from 2-6 percent, would be "quite a challenging
target to achieve", he told a conference call with reporters,
given the supply bottlenecks that constrain businesses in India.
With 100 million people joining India's workforce in the
next decade, India needs to do more to address bottlenecks in
energy, power and mining, and to fix gaps in infrastructure, the
IMF report said.
The Fund also urged the passage of reforms to land
acquisition laws now before parliament; improvements in the
efficiency of a state food aid scheme; greater flexibility in
labour markets and improvements in education.
Modi swept to power last May on a pledge to boost growth and
job creation in India, but the 64-year-old prime minister has
faced challenges to enact his economic agenda because the
opposition controls parliament's upper house.
