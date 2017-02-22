NEW DELHI Feb 22 The cost of recapitalising
India's struggling banks would be affordable even under a
negative scenario, the International Monetary Fund said on
Wednesday, urging government steps to strengthen the financial
system.
Weighing into a renewed debate on tackling India's $130
billion in stressed loans, the IMF said "recapitalisation costs
should be manageable" at between 1.5 and 2.4 percent of forecast
GDP.
Of that total, the government's share would be between 1.0
and 1.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the four
years to March 2019, assuming that 40 percent of loans have to
be provided against.
India's finance ministry earlier backed a call by the
Reserve Bank of India to set up a "bad bank", saying urgency was
needed to address troubled loans weighing on the banking sector.
"It's very positive that both the RBI and the government are
putting a shared focus on addressing the balance-sheet problem,"
IMF Resident Representative Andreas Bauer told a conference
call.
Centralised bailout programmes have had mixed success in the
past and it would be important, Bauer said, to examine the
design of the mechanism that would kick in now that the process
of recognising banks' bad loans is nearing completion.
The estimates were contained in the IMF's annual report on
the Indian economy, in which it said that "elevated corporate
sector risks and heightened levels of non-performing assets in
public sector banks continue to pose risks to banks' soundness".
The IMF also emphasised the importance of strengthening
banks' capital buffers, reforming their governance and boosting
the capacity of mechanisms to get troubled loans off their
books.
In a special report on corporate and banking sector risks in
India, the IMF said recapitalisation costs would be
"significantly higher if there is a policy shift to more
conservative provisioning requirements".
In case of a rise in the provisioning ratio to 70 percent,
cumulative recapitalisation needs would increase to 3.3-4.2
percent of forecast GDP in the fiscal year to March 2019, with a
government share of 2.2-2.8 percent, the IMF said.
