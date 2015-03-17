MUMBAI, March 17 "Unconventional" monetary
policy should be temporary in nature and used to deal with
specific economic issues, the head of the International Monetary
Fund said in India on Tuesday.
Commenting on the impact of policies like quantitative
easing and ultra low interest rates, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said such moves were not "supposed to last
forever".
"They are of the temporary nature, and they were clearly
intended by all those who articulated their vision about
unconventional monetary policies to deal with specific issues
and particular circumstances," she said.
In her prepared remarks earlier, Lagarde said emerging
markets must prepare for the impact of a rise in U.S. interest
rates which could surprise in both its timing and pace.
(Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Desk; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques)