By Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam
| MUMBAI, March 29
The cross-listing of major
emerging market equity indexes is set to be unveiled with great
fanfare on Friday, but in reality will likely run into the same
chicken-and-egg problem that has derailed similar efforts:
liquidity.
Exchange operators in Brazil, Russia, India, Hong Kong and
South Africa will launch the trading of benchmark equity index
futures across member countries, an initiative blessed by
leaders of the countries at a summit in New Delhi.
The idea to give investors in one country exposure to
another hot market in their local currency carries appeal, on
paper at least.
However, investors won't buy into a financial product unless
they are confident of liquidity, and that liquidity will not
come unless investors buy in.
"Not many (investors) track other markets. Liquidity would
remain a problem for these instruments on a perennial basis,"
said Ambareesh Baliga, chief operating officer of brokerage
Way2Wealth.
Indian investors have seen this particular problem first
hand.
An exchange traded fund (ETF) tracking the Hang Seng index
, now called the Goldman Sachs Hang Seng Exchange Traded
Scheme, was launched in early 2010 as a way for Indian investors
to track a market that had surged 52 percent the previous year.
There has been one problem: The ETF had daily average
volumes of 300,000 rupees ($5,800) this year as of Wednesday,
according to Reuters calculations based on the daily data posted
in India's National Stock Exchange.
That's just about the cost of a Nano car from Tata Motors
in some cities in India, despite a 13.3 percent gain
in the Hang Seng in the same period, slightly higher than global
indexes such as the S&P 500.
ETFs listed in Hong Kong have run into similar problems.
Late last year, Lyxor International Asset Management, a unit of
Societe Generale, delisted a number of products
tracking global indexes, citing trading volume as one of the
factors.
Solving the problem of liquidity would be key for the
success of such investment vehicles, investors said, especially
as exchanges plan to introduce products beyond index futures.
"These instruments should have some market-makers
initiatives and enough information flow about cross-markets,"
Way2Wealth's Baliga said.
