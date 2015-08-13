HONG KONG Aug 13 India's government has hired five banks to manage a stake sale valued at up to $1.5 billion in state-run Indian Oil Corp, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the deal.

The government tapped Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JM Financial, Kotak and Nomura to handle the sale of a 10 percent stake in the oil company, which at current market prices would be worth up to 95 billion rupees, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Indian Oil didn't immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the share sale.

($1 = 64.7712 Indian rupees) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR in Singapore; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)