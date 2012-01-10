(Adds details, quote)

NEW DELHI Jan 10 IndiGo, the country's second-largest carrier with about a fifth of the market share, expects no impact on its fleet expansion from the safety concerns raised by the civil aviation regulator, the company's President Aditya Ghosh said on Tuesday.

Unlisted IndiGo, which last year placed the biggest jet order in commercial aviation history for 180 Airbus planes worth $16 billion, plans to add 12 aircraft to its current fleet of 48 in a year.

"We haven't had any communication from the regulator on this. We will continue to induct planes as scheduled," Ghosh told reporters.

In an audit done last month, the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) raised concerns on safety practices being followed by almost all Indian carriers and singled out IndiGo for review of its fleet expansion plans.

The report by the DGCA had highlighted shortage of instructors and slower training of both pilots and cabin crew at IndiGo and other airlines.

IndiGo has offered clarifications on all safety issues raised by the regulator and believes that regulator is satisfied with it, Ghosh said.

The company is owned by InterGlobe Enterprises and industry veteran Rakesh Gangwal, a former chief executive of U.S. Airways .

IndiGo has been profitable in the past nine months of the current fiscal year, Ghosh said, while All airlines, including listed Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Kingfisher , have been bleeding, largely due to high fuel cost, a fare war and higher leverage.

This is despite a faster 18 percent growth in domestic passenger traffic in January-November.

Indian airlines are forecast to lose up to $3 billion in the fiscal year that ends in March 2012.

State-owned Air India, operating on government life support, is expected to account for more than half of that, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) has said.

Ghosh said overcapacity was not a reason for Indian aviation industry's poor health and the country needed far more planes to cater to the expanding aviation market. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by)