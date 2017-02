MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian drugmaker Ind Swift Ltd said on Friday it will sell heart attack detection kit developed by Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding in India.

Reacting to the news, shares of Ind Swift extended gains to more than 9 percent. At 12:36 p.m (0708 GMT), the stock was up 6.14 percent to 29.40 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)