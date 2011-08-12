NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's industrial output growth data in June is encouraging, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Friday.

Industrial output growth jumped in 8.8 percent in June, above forecasts, indicating that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to battle stubbornly high inflation despite fears of the impact of a fragile global economy. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)