Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's industrial output growth data in June is encouraging, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told reporters on Friday.
Industrial output growth jumped in 8.8 percent in June, above forecasts, indicating that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to battle stubbornly high inflation despite fears of the impact of a fragile global economy. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.