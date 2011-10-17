BRIEF-Protector Forsikring Q4 gross premiums written up at NOK 392.3 mln
* Reported on Thursday Q4 gross premiums written of 392.3 million Norwegian crowns ($47 million), up 20.6 pct from 325.3 million crowns year ago
NEW DELHI Oct 17 India's current inflation is partly driven by rising labour costs, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry, Kaushik Basu, said on Monday.
India's inflation barely budged in September, staying above 9 percent for the tenth straight month.
A jump in fuel and power prices drove the wholesale price index up 9.72 percent versus a year earlier, a touch lower than August's 9.78 percent print. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
JAKARTA, Feb 10 An Indonesian affiliate of global accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) has agreed to pay a fine of $1 million after the U.S. audit regulator labelled lapses in its checks of a client's books "audit failure".
ZURICH, Feb 10 Swiss private bank Julius Baer said on Friday that it has been served with a 306 million euro ($325.9 million) claim that contends it did not prevent two clients from embezzling assets from a foreign corporation that is now being liquidated.