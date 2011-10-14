NEW DELHI Oct 14 India's inflation is still high due to external factors, but prices can be tamed if manufacturing costs are brought down by increasing productivity, said K.C. Chakrabarty, a deputy governor at the central bank on Friday.

India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose 9.72 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, girding the market for a possible rate hike this month despite weakening domestic growth and bleak global outlook.

The figure was almost in line with the median forecast for a 9.70 percent rise in a Reuters poll and was lower than the annual rise of 9.78 percent in August. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)