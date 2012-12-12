NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 9.90 percent in November from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level.

Food prices for consumers rose by 11.81 percent in November from 11.43 percent in October. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; editing by Malini Menon)