NEW DELHI Oct 21 Supply constraints are a major
reason for India's worryingly high food inflation and the
country needs to take supply-side measures to tackle it, Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.
India's food price index rose to a seven-week high of 10.60
percent in the year to Oct. 8, data on Thursday showed.
India's central bank has raised interest rates a dozen times
since March 2010, a campaign that has done more to slow growth
than contain inflation, which remains at more than twice the
bank's comfort level.
The Reserve Bank of India may raise rates again at its next
policy review on Oct. 25.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)