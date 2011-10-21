NEW DELHI Oct 21 Supply constraints are a major reason for India's worryingly high food inflation and the country needs to take supply-side measures to tackle it, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday.

India's food price index rose to a seven-week high of 10.60 percent in the year to Oct. 8, data on Thursday showed.

India's central bank has raised interest rates a dozen times since March 2010, a campaign that has done more to slow growth than contain inflation, which remains at more than twice the bank's comfort level.

The Reserve Bank of India may raise rates again at its next policy review on Oct. 25. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)