Feb 21 India's annual consumer price inflation was 7.65 percent in January, the government said in a statement, higher-than wholesale inflation for the period.

The annual consumer price index (CPI) data released for the first time on Tuesday measures retail prices in major food groups, fuel, clothing, housing and education across rural and urban India.

Unlike most central banks, which mainly use the CPI to monitor inflation and set monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has long used the wholesale price index (WPI) as India's main inflation gauge.

Inflation as measured by the WPI eased to a 26-month low of 6.55 percent in January.

The RBI signaled last month its readiness to cut rates if there was a sustained decline in inflation.