May 14 India's wholesale price index (WPI) rose a faster-than-expected 7.23 percent in April from a year earlier, mainly driven by higher prices of food and manufactured items, government data showed on Monday.

Analysts on average had expected an annual rise of 6.70 percent, a Reuters poll showed. Wholesale prices rose 6.89 percent in March.

The annual reading for February was upwardly revised to 7.36 percent from 6.95 percent, the government said in the release.

KEY POINTS:

-----------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) April March Pct change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 215.9 206.3 4.7

Food Articles 14.34 206.4 196.8 4.9

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 177.1 174.0 1.8

MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.97 143.6 142.2 1.0

------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indexes. Articles in

lower case are specific categories within the sub-indexes.

------------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)