NEW DELHI Jan 14 Plunging global oil markets
helped India post slower-than-expected wholesale price inflation
in December, raising hopes for an early cut in interest rates to
help the economy out of its longest phase of sub-par growth
since the 1980s.
The wholesale price index (WPI) rose 0.11
percent year-on-year compared with a 0.6 percent jump forecast
by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale prices were unchanged
in November.
Data released on Monday showed consumer price inflation
quickened at a slower-than-expected pace of 5
percent in December, remaining well within the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) medium-term target of 6 percent.
With a near 60 percent fall in global oil prices since last
June and food prices remaining in check despite poor monsoon
rains last summer, some analysts expect the RBI to reduce its
repo rate at a policy review on Feb. 3. The repo rate has stood
at 8.0 percent for the past year.
"Falls in commodity prices have brought down WPI, CPI
(consumer price index) alike," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief
investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
Wholesale fuel prices fell an annual 7.82 percent last
month, their biggest fall since September 2009. Month-on-month,
the prices were down 2.4 percent.
Similarly, food prices recorded a 1.9 percent fall in
December from a month earlier. However, they were up 5.2 percent
year-on-year compared with a 0.63 percent gain in November.
"All indicators now point that the RBI should cut rates by
at least 25 basis points in its next policy meeting on Feb. 3,"
said Srivastava.
However, some analysts say RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan may
delay the rate cuts amid mounting concerns over the government's
fiscal health.
Sluggish revenue receipts have driven up the federal fiscal
deficit to 99 percent of the full-year target in just the first
eight months of the year that ends in March, casting doubts on
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's ability to trim the shortfall to
a seven-year low of 4.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
Concerned over slow economic growth, some government aides
are also pushing to row back on fiscal deficit targets when
Jaitley announces the 2015/16 federal budget next month. They
have advocated more spending on infrastructure projects that
could lift growth.
Rajan, however, has set fiscal consolidation as a
pre-condition for lowering rates.
"Given the uncertainties, the RBI might prefer to monitor
the content of the end-February's budget and credibility of
fiscal targets before easing rates," said Radhika Rao, an
economist at DBS Bank in Singapore.
"This suggests rate cuts might begin April 2015 onwards,
with a small probability of inter-meeting cut in March."
