* Headline inflation edges up to 6.95 pct on higher food
prices
* Core inflation drops to 14-month low
* Bond yields, swap rates ease on rate cut hopes
* Financial markets anticipate a surprise rate cut on Thurs
(Recasts; adds analysts quotes, details)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, March 14 India's headline
inflation picked up for the first time in five months in
February on higher food costs but another measure of price
pressures cooled, sparking market speculation that the central
bank may surprise with an interest rate cut on Thursday.
The wholesale price index, India's main gauge of
inflation, edged up a faster-than-expected 6.95 percent from a
year earlier in February after a spike in vegetable prices
fanned food inflation. Wholesale prices had risen an annual 6.55
percent in January, the slowest in 26 months.
But non-food manufactured inflation, which the central bank
uses to gauge demand-driven price pressures, slowed to a
14-month low of 5.8 percent from 6.7 percent in January.
"The key trend that needs to get captured is on core
inflation...and that is something that should go as a positive
for monetary policy," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes
Bank in Mumbai.
"We still believe the RBI could look at a repo rate cut of
25 basis points tomorrow."
Weakening economic momentum as well as a softer policy
stance adopted by central banks in the region is piling pressure
on central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to start cutting rates
sooner than later.
BOOST TO RATE CUT HOPES
Federal bond yields and swap rates eased on hopes of a
surprise interest rate cut on Thursday, when the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI) reviews its policy.
"The market is building an increased chance of rate cut in
March now than before as the manufacturing inflation print was
benign," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at
Barclays Capital in Singapore.
The 10 year benchmark federal bond
yield dropped 7 basis points after the data to the day's low of
8.28 percent. The five-year benchmark swap rate
eased 5 basis points to 7.48 percent while the one-year swap
rate fell 5 basis points to 8.05 percent.
India's economic growth faltered to a three-year
low of 6.1 percent in the December-quarter as a political logjam
and the central bank's hawkish policy against inflation hit
investment.
The pace of economic expansion this fiscal year is forecast
to dip below 7 percent for the first time in three years.
"We are sticking with the view that a 25 basis
point repo rate reduction is (just about) the most likely
outcome," Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a note after the data
on Wednesday.
"It is worth stressing that GDP growth, at 6.1 percent in
the December quarter of 2011, was well below any estimate of
trend growth and hence disinflationary, while money and bank
lending growth has also softened in recent months."
WAIT AND WATCH
The central bank's main lending rate -- repo rate --- is at
a 3-year high of 8.5 percent. The RBI last week surprised
markets by cutting the cash reserve requirements for banks.
Most economists expect rising global crude prices and the
need for a clarity on the government's fiscal roadmap would
prevent the RBI from cutting rates before the April-June
quarter.
"I think the big risk going forward for inflation will be
driven by the revision in the domestic fuel prices, and we do
expect inflation to sustain around 7 percent until March," said
Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank in New Delhi.
"The broad balance is in favour of a rate cut, but I would
think the RBI would wait until it gets a firm fix on the
contours of the budget (on March 16)."
FISCAL MESS
India's Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee faces an arduous
task of trimming the federal fiscal gap, when he presents the
annual budget on Friday.
With the deficit poised to miss this fiscal year's original
target of 4.6 percent of GDP by a wide margin, Mukherjee is
expected to cut fuel subsidy and raise tax rates to contain the
fiscal shortfall.
A decision to raise pump prices is fraught with political
risks, and it will likely also accelerate inflation and temper
the pace of rate cuts.
A 10 percent increase in domestic fuel prices could increase
headline inflation by 100 basis points, estimates Deutsche Bank,
which may constrain the RBI from cutting interest rates swiftly.
"If you take just the direct impact of global oil prices at
current levels, then the headline inflation number could at
least be 90-100 basis points higher," said Rupa Rege Nitsure,
chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
Fuel prices rose an annual 12.83 percent, slower than a
14.21 percent on year rise in January.
