By Harichandan Arakali
| BANGALORE, June 15
BANGALORE, June 15 Infosys, India's
second-largest software services provider, will take the tough,
painful decisions needed to return the company to a "desirable"
state in 36 months, founder N.R. Narayana Murthy said on
Saturday.
The company will "re-focus on building a more predictable
earnings model," Murthy said at the company's annual meeting,
after shareholders accepted a proposal by the board to bring him
back as executive chairman.
Earnings' predictability had made Bangalore-based Infosys an
investor darling and the $108-billion Indian IT industry's
bellwether.
Over the last two years, however, the company has turned in
a string of disappointing results as it struggled with a
strategy to shift to higher value-added services by offering
consultancy and software products and solutions.
Murthy committed to spending more on the company's staff of
more than 150,000, revitalising his salesforce with incentives,
and in a rare public gesture, offered flexibility on pricing to
win large contracts.
The 66-year old founder, who returned on June 1, had stepped
down as CEO 11 years ago. He is the company's second-largest
shareholder.