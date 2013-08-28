BANGALORE Aug 28 Infosys Ltd., India's No. 2 software services provider, said Ashok Vemuri, a member of the company's board of directors and head of its operations in the Americas, has resigned.

Vemuri, who was also the company's global head of manufacturing and engineering services, was widely considered to be a contender for the top job at the company when current chief executive S.D. Shibulal's term ends in 2015.

Sanjay Jalona, currently the regional head for manufacturing in North America, will take over as the global head of manufacturing, Infosys said in a statement. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Sunil Nair)