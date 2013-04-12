BANGALORE, April 12 Infosys Ltd, India's No. 2 IT services exporter, expects billing rates and margins to be under pressure in the short term, Rajiv Bansal, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday.

Pricing in the fourth quarter that ended in March fell 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

Earlier, the company forecast lower revenue growth than analysts had expected for this fiscal year, citing a challenging global economy, sending its shares tumbling nearly 18 percent.