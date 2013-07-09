Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGALORE, July 9 Infosys, India's second-largest IT services provider, said senior vice president and head of global sales Basab Pradhan has left the company.
Infosys, once considered the bellwether of India's $108 billion IT outsourcing sector, brought back founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on June 1 to effect a turnaround after a string of mostly disappointing results over the last two years.
Murthy has promised decisive and painful action.
The company gave no reason for Pradhan's departure in its brief email statement on Tuesday and Infosys officials declined to give details.
"We confirm that Mr. Basab Pradhan has resigned. We wish him all the best," the statement read.
In a post on microblogging site Twitter earlier on Tuesday, Pradhan wrote: "Leaving Infosys to go back to the startup world. To all my friends at Infosys - please keep in touch". (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)