May 7 Major events in the history of Infosys
, which shocked investors last month by missing annual
sales guidance and forecasting lower-than-expected sales growth
for the fiscal year that started on April 1.
* 1981 - Infosys is set up by N.R. Narayana Murthy and six
other engineers in Pune, in western India, with initial capital
of $250 mostly borrowed from their spouses.
* 1983 - Relocates corporate headquarters to southern Indian
city of Bangalore, one of the first software companies to set up
operations in the city that becomes India's Silicon Valley.
* 1993 - Lists on Indian exchanges and is among first in
India to introduce employee stock-option plan, a move to attract
and retain talent.
* 1999 - Becomes first Indian company to list on Nasdaq
, raising the profile of the Indian outsourcing industry
in the United States.
* 2002 - Narayana Murthy hands over chief executive role to
co-founder Nandan Nilekani. Murthy becomes chairman. Revenue
reaches $500 million. Company launches back-office outsourcing
services unit, Progeon.
* 2005 - Launches offer of American Depositary Receipts
(ADRs) against existing local shares in $1 billion deal, at the
time the biggest conversion of Indian shares into ADRs.
* 2006 - Murthy steps down as chairman after 25 years at the
helm of the firm after reaching the company's retirement age of
60, continues as non-executive chairman and mentor.
* 2007 - Infosys co-founder and chief operating officer Kris
Gopalakrishnan takes over as chief executive from Nilekani, who
takes up the role of co-chairman.
* 2008 - Announces $700 million-plus bid to acquire British
consulting firm Axon, but drops out of race after smaller
domestic rival HCL Technologies makes a higher offer.
* 2009 - The chief executive of Infosys's back-office
outsourcing arm, Amitabh Chaudhry, quits in rare departure by
senior official. Company's headcount surpasses 100,000.
Co-chairman Nandan Nilekani resigns to join Indian government to
launch nationwide biometric identity card programme.
* 2010 - Crosses $5 billion revenue mark.
* 2011 - Co-founder and chief operating officer S.D.
Shibulal named chief executive and his predecessor becomes
executive co-chairman. Murthy retires as non-executive chairman
and veteran banker K.V. Kamath, an independent director of
Infosys, takes over as non-executive chairman. Board member and
human resources chief T.V. Mohandas Pai quits.
* 2011 - Says received a subpoena from a grand jury in a
U.S. district court that requires the company to provide certain
documents and records related to B1 business visas. B1 business
visas allow companies to send their employees to the United
States for short-term business purposes.
* 2012 - Heads of its business units serving the finance and
manufacturing sectors swap jobs, a sign that both are contenders
to take the chief executive's post when it opens in 2015.
* 2012 - Says it has been told by the U.S. Attorney's office
that it and some staff are targets of investigation over its
sponsorship and use of short-term U.S. business visas.
* 2012 - Says under scrutiny from U.S. Department of
Homeland Security for likely errors in employer eligibility
documents of its staff working in the United States.
(Source: Infosys website, Reuters)
(Compiled by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Matt Driskill)