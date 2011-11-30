NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's infrastructure
sector output grew a marginal 0.1 percent in
October from a year earlier, sharply slower than the annual
growth of 2.3 percent in September, government data showed on
Wednesday.
The pace of growth was the slowest in more than six years,
Reuters data showed.
During April-October, the first seven months of the current
2011/12 financial year, the output rose 4.3 percent, compared
with an annual rise of 5.9 percent a year ago, data showed.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of
India's industrial output.
