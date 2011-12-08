NEW DELHI Dec 8 India's infrastructure
debt fund may get announced in next month or two, Gajendra
Haldea, infrastructure adviser at the Planning Commission, said
on Thursday.
He also said India was likely to miss by $22 billion its
target of investing $500 billion in infrastructure under the
current five-year plan ending in March 2012.
India has pledged to spend $1 trillion on upgrading its
creaking power plants, railways and ports in the five years to
2017 to deal with a key bottleneck to continued growth. Private
cash has been pencilled in for half of that.
India finalised the structure of infrastructure debt funds
in June, an instrument it wants to use to source long-term debt
to finance the country's infrastructure needs, saying they could
be set up as companies or trusts, a finance ministry statement
had said.
