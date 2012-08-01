UPDATE 3-Kate Spade to explore strategic options amid investor pressure
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said on Thursday it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors.
NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's infrastructure sector output grew 3.6 percent in June from a year earlier, slower than an upwardly revised annual growth of 4.0 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.
The infrastructure output for eight sectors - coal, crude oil, oil refinery, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser - grew at 3.6 percent in the April-June period from 5.2 percent a year ago period.
The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
DETROIT/SAN DIEGO, Feb 16 Businesses shut their doors, students skipped class and thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in cities across the United States on Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
SHANGHAI, Feb 17 A three-year boom in private share placements in China, a handy way around tighter control of public share issuance, is running on fumes as Beijing turns its sights on the speculative excesses and dubious value the boom has engendered.