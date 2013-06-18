* India relies heavily on roads to move domestic freight
By Matthias Williams and Swati Pandey
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 18 K. Ramchand, managing
director at one of India's biggest road builders, is doing
something unusual to help dispel the gloom pervading much of the
country's infrastructure sector today: bidding for new projects.
His company, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd,
signed a $300 million contract in April to build a six-lane
highway. The project will link an eastern industrial zone
afflicted by some of India's worst traffic snarls to mining
districts such as Dhanbad, the nation's coal capital.
The IL&FS deal marks a sharp turnaround from last year when
investor interest in public works plummeted. To rekindle
investment in new, modern roads that India badly needs, the
government has been rolling out a slew of policy measures,
including a strategic shift in how projects are financed.
"Last year, I think, has been a typically bad year,"
Ramchand said in an interview at a hotel in the business hub of
Gurgaon outside New Delhi. "There is definitely an upswing,
there is no doubt about it, because I think the mood is much
better."
The most significant policy change is that the government
has moved away from its much-vaunted but troubled public-private
partnership (PPP) model to fund projects.
Under the PPP model, developers finance construction out of
their own pocket, often in exchange for the right to charge toll
fares.
The government will revert to a form of contract where it
funds part of the road building, taking on more of the risk of
the project itself, said a top government official, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
To give some idea of the scale of the change, the government
will fund 70 percent of the 9,600 kilometres (5,965 miles) of
road projects that it aims to award this fiscal year.
That is a sharp departure from the goal set earlier by
India's Planning Commission to build 60 percent of roads in
public-private partnership.
The changes have even drawn the attention of foreign private
equity players, with the likes of Macquarie Group Ltd
looking to acquire completed projects.
CHOKED AND CONSTRICTED
India relies heavily on roads to move freight due to its
archaic railway network and under-developed river canal system.
But its roads are often constricted, pot-holed and choked with
traffic, slowing deliveries and hitting competitiveness.
"Road costs in India are higher by about 30 percent,"
McKinsey said in a report, comparing them with costs in the
United States. "This not only results in higher prices and lower
competitiveness, but also hampers economic growth."
The government plans to pour $1 trillion into infrastructure
over five years. But its efforts to attract private investment
have stumbled, partly because of red tape and cautious bankers.
India awarded less than 2,000 kilometres worth of new road
contruction contracts in the last fiscal year, against a target
of 9,500 kilometres.
To get investment in the sector moving again, the government
has tweaked its policy so that developers no longer have to wait
for clearance from forest authorities to start construction - a
hassle that had stalled projects in the past.
Another boon is the central bank's move to reclassify loans
to road builders as secured loans rather than unsecured loans,
which would give more comfort to banks to lend to projects.
Il&FS is hoping to add $880 million of new orders this
fiscal year, Ramchand said.
Rival Lanco Infratech Ltd said in an interview in
May that it aims to sign one or two road projects this year. It
last won a contract in 2010.
Another developer, KMC Constructions Ltd, which has a tie-up
with the private equity firm 3i Group PLC, is also
scouting for projects to add to its $580 million order book.
"We're looking at the projects, definitely, because this is
the time to bid for the projects," said Shashank Shekhar, vice
president for business development at KMC.