* Investors bet Indian election to turn fortunes round
* But mounting debts keep companies under pressure
* Foreign capital could ease infrastructure woes
By Tommy Wilkes
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's KMC Constructions
wants to build more roads in a country where thousands of
kilometres are needed every year just to keep pace with
double-digit growth in traffic. But the company won't be bidding
for many new contracts any time soon.
The situation faced by KMC, an unlisted Hyderabad-based
company that notched a turnover of $170 million last year, is
being played out across India's infrastructure industry.
Instead of competing for fresh projects, KMC is trying to
finish a highway of more than 200 kilometres linking the
outskirts of Delhi to the desert city of Jaipur, fight a state
government in court over the right to raise toll prices on an
existing road, and lower its debt.
"All of us - the government, the contractors - we are all
responsible for the problems. We think we can eat and eat and
eat when we need to know our capacity. We are going to move
slower because we want to be there for the long-term," Shashank
Shekar, a KMC senior manager, told Reuters.
Delays in getting road, rail and power projects approved
have eaten into the cashflow of companies burdened by debts that
are still rising, slowing capital expenditure to a trickle.
While the economy is struggling through its longest period
of sub-5 percent economic growth since the 1980s, the central
bank is battling to pull down inflation.
Investors in the infrastructure sector appear little
concerned. Betting that a new government under pro-business
opposition candidate Narendra Modi will emerge from elections
and restart investment, they have driven the CNX Infrastructure
Index up by 18 percent since early February, beating
an 11 percent rise in the broader market.
The poor state of balance sheets of companies in the sector,
however, suggests a quick turnaround is unlikely as
cash-strapped firms battle to pay debts rather than start
spending, regardless of the chances of a Modi victory.
"Given the general state of company balance sheets...it's
tough to see a lot of new investments coming in from the
existing players anytime soon," said Sanjay Sethi, Head of
Infrastructure Group at Kotak Investment Banking.
RUSH TO SELL
At the end of 2013, some 37 percent of Indian corporate debt
was owed by companies whose earnings were not enough to cover
interest payments, up from 34 percent in July-September,
according to Credit Suisse. More than a third of these companies
are in infrastructure and construction, the bank said.
Sunil Singhania, Head of Equities at Reliance Capital Asset
Management, said that while he was convinced of an economic
recovery, investors needed to be "very selective" and
differentiate between companies based on their balance sheets.
Among the heavily-indebted firms rank Jaiprakash Associates
, Punj Lloyd and GMR Infrastructure
. All of their debts rose in the year to end-2013.
Engineer Larsen & Toubro, in better financial
health than many, said on Thursday around 9 percent of its 1.7
trillion rupee order book was "slow-moving", meaning it may
write the orders off because of delays to project approvals.
Under pressure from banks eager to rebuild their own
capital, many firms are now rushing to offload assets.
Jaiprakash recently raised about $1.7 billion from sales,
and plans to slash its $10.4 billion in debts, which have risen
10 percent since September, by two-fifths. GMR is to list its
energy arm to raise funds.
With Indian firms short of cash, foreign investors could
play a key role boosting capital expenditure. Acquisitions by
cash-rich funds from abroad will determine, in part, how quickly
companies can cut their debts and start spending again.
Foreign investment in Indian infrastructure has remained
subdued, despite the country's desire to attract more money into
the sector and the limited restrictions on foreign ownership in
core areas such as roads, power and new urban metro projects.
Other areas like the national railways, which Modi's party
plans to modernise, continue to place restrictions on foreign
investment.
Appetite for infrastructure assets is growing among
sovereign wealth and pension funds, but they prefer buying
projects already up and running which offer stable,
inflation-beating returns. An Abu-Dhabi-led consortium bought
two hydropower plants from Jaiprakash in March.
Around a dozen road portfolios are currently up for sale,
three banking sources said, but few assets look like changing
hands until owners agree to take losses.
"International developers need to come into the country in a
big way given the investment needs of the sector. Some of the
existing assets may however need to be sold below book and
promoters will have to take haircuts," Kotak's Sethi said.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; additional reporting by Himank
Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)