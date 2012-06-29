NEW DELHI, June 29 India's infrastructure sector output grew 4.6 percent in May from a year earlier, faster than an upwardly revised annual growth of 3.9 percent in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The output grew 4.2 percent between April and May compared with 5.0 percent in the same period a year ago.

The infrastructure sector accounts for 37.9 percent of India's industrial output. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Matthias Williams)