NEW DELHI Jan 2 India's annual infrastructure output growth slowed to 4.9 percent in November compared with 6.6 percent in the previous month as crude oil and natural gas production declined, government data showed on Monday.

For the first eight months of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2017, the output growth came in at 4.9 percent.

Electricity generation, however, grew 10.2 percent year-on-year in November, faster than a 2.8 percent rise in the previous month.

