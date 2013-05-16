(Repeats without changes to text)
By Indulal PM and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI May 16 Private equity investment in
Indian infrastructure is poised to pick up following a lengthy
dry patch as debt-stressed operators of toll roads and other
projects come under pressure from banks to offload assets to
strengthen balance sheets.
This time, would-be investors such as KKR, the
Blackstone Group and Macquarie Group are looking
at buying into completed projects, a relatively safe bet,
tempted by valuation expectations that have fallen roughly 25-30
percent over the past two years, fund managers and bankers said.
A previous wave of private equity investment in Indian
infrastructure was often in early stage projects, many of which
were bogged down by delays, eroding prospects for returns.
Adding to their woes, developers are saddled with outstanding
bank loans of roughly $200 billion.
"Quite a number of infrastructure projects were excessively
geared when they were built ... they are struggling to meet
their debt obligations today. This is the opportunity for us,"
said Suresh Goyal, CEO of SBI Macquarie Infrastructure Fund.
The $1.2 billion fund, run by State Bank of India
and Australia's Macquarie, in February bought a controlling
stake in a road from debt-laden GMR Infrastructure.
"Many sponsors or developers do not want to and in some
cases cannot support these projects and are therefore looking to
sell. Many of these projects are good quality assets which
comfortably fit our investment mandate," he said.
Among potential deals, NCC Ltd, which is backed by
Blackstone, is in talks to sell its 51 percent stake in a 78-km
(48-mile) toll road in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to
Morgan Stanley's infrastructure fund, sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The road has been generating revenue for two years.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment while NCC did not respond
to an e-mail seeking comment.
GVK Power and Infrastructure is talking to funds
to sell about 25 percent of its airport business by the end of
2013 and may also rope in an investor for its road building
business, director Issac George told Reuters.
Another debt-heavy developer, Lanco Infratech, has
hired Macquarie and Infrastructure Development Finance Corp to
sell part of its power assets and some of its road projects,
sources said. Lanco declined to comment.
If the deals come to fruition, it would reinvigorate a
market that saw just $741 million in private equity money
invested in Indian infrastructure last year, compared to $3.2
billion in 2011, according to deals tracker VCCircle. This year,
the sector has seen $463 million worth of private equity deals.
"We will see funds taking stakes - including controlling
stakes - in developed assets where risks are lower," said Raj
Balakrishnan, managing director and co-head of investment
banking at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Mumbai.
DEBT AND DELAY
Private equity firms have shied away from Indian roads,
ports and power projects in the last couple of years as the
credit profiles of many builders deteriorated amid delays in
project approvals or access to fuel for power plants.
Infrastructure accounted for around 23 percent of corporate
debt restructurings for Indian banks at the end of March, up
from 20.5 percent a year ago, Fitch Ratings said in a note.
"The infrastructure sector is likely to be the biggest risk
for Indian banks in the year ending March 2014," it said.
Most Indian banks, especially state lenders such as State
Bank of India and Punjab National Bank as well as top
private sector lender ICICI bank, have heavy exposure
to infrastructure, with some of them at the sector limit imposed
by the central bank.
Bank of Baroda expects a $457 million loan
restructuring in the June quarter, mostly covering the
infrastructure sector, because of project delays, Chairman S.S.
Mundra said on Tuesday.
In the absence of mature bond market and banks' reluctance
to lending more, equity is needed to fund infrastructure in a
country infamous for bumpy roads and power outages.
Several funds, however, were burned putting so-called growth
capital into uncompleted projects.
Blackstone earlier this year called off its $111 million
investment in Visa Power, which is building power plants,
according to its website, after the company failed to meet
certain milestones and other terms, according to a source with
direct knowledge of the matter.
Visa Power did not respond to an email seeking comment.
Blackstone declined to comment.
In their renewed infrastructure push, funds are demanding
assurances such as a pre-determined rate of return over a fixed
period. Most important, investors are looking at projects that
are already generating cash.
"No private equity investor is interested in a company's
project pipeline now," said an M&A banker with a European bank
in Mumbai. "They are looking for completed projects that can
make money over a reasonable period of time."
($1 = 54.3 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Jeremy Laurence)