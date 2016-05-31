MUMBAI May 31 India's insurance regulator is nudging insurers to trade some of its government and corporate debt, instead of holding them to maturity, said V.R. Iyer, a senior official at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, India's capital markets regulator will come out with guidelines for exchange-traded repos, said R.K. Agarwal, a senior official at the Securities and Exchange Board of India, seeking to bring more regulation to a still relatively young product in India.

Both the officials were taking part in a panel discussion on corporate bonds in Mumbai.

India has been keen to develop its debt markets, especially in corporate bonds. Insurers are among the biggest debt investors in the country.

(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)