BRIEF-South China holdings entered into loan agreement with Wealth Box
* Entered into loan agreement with Wealth Box whereby Phipnic agreed to grant to Wealth Box a loan for sum of HK$75.5 million
NEW DELHI Dec 10 An Indian parliamentary committee has recommended a composite cap of 49 percent on foreign investment in insurance in a report tabled in the upper house of parliament on Wednesday.
The select committee report said that the cap on foreign investment in insurance include foreign direct investment and foreign portfolio investments.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his maiden budget speech in July that the "composite cap" in the insurance sector should be increased to 49 percent from the current level of 26 percent, with full Indian management and control. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty and Sanjeev Miglani; Writing by Malini Menon; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
TOKYO, March 16 Japan's Daishi Bank and Hokuetsu Bank are in the final stages of agreeing to integrate operations, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, in another move that would consolidate regional lenders as the nation's population shrinks.
* Expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for year ended 31 december 2016