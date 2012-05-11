By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI May 11 India has put on hold a
proposal pending for years to raise the limit on foreign direct
investment in insurance firms, possibly until after the 2014
elections, dashing the hopes of foreign insurers to spread their
wings in a promising emerging market.
Domestic and foreign insurers, which have invested billions
of dollars in India over the last decade, have been lobbying the
government for years to raise the FDI limit to 49 percent from
26 percent.
The cabinet on Thursday deferred a decision on the insurance
amendment bill, underlining the difficulty Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's beleaguered government faces driving reforms
that are sorely needed to shore up weakening economic growth.
Several reform steps have been blocked by partners in
Singh's coalition government, most notably the regional
Trinamool Congress party, which is now standing in the way of
the insurance bill as well as a plan to allow foreign airlines
to take stakes of up to 49 percent in domestic carriers.
"There is no question of supporting the government on 49
percent FDI limit in insurance sector," a lawmaker belonging to
Trinamool said, declining to be named.
As well as proposing a rise in the limit on FDI, the
insurance amendment bill aims to strengthen regulation of the
sector and allow foreign re-insurers to enter the Indian market.
"Our stand is clear: unless the FDI cap is kept at 26
percent for the insurance sector, the government should not
expect our support for the bill," former finance minister and
opposition leader Yashwant Sinha told Reuters.
A lawmaker in Singh's Congress party conceded that the
proposal to increase the FDI limit for foreign insurers may now
be shelved until after the elections due in two years.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee had promised to push
through three critical finance-sector reforms, including the
insurance bill and one on pensions, during the current or next
session of parliament. Unless he can win over allies and
opposition parties, however, they will remain on hold.
A parliamentary standing committee headed by Sinha has asked
the government to cap FDI in the pension sector at 26 percent,
confounding the government's plans to raise the limit in tandem
with an opening up of the insurance sector.
Insurance reform is widely seen as crucial because,
according to Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority
(IRDA) estimates, the sector needs a capital infusion of over
$12 billion over the next five years.
India has 24 life insurance companies and an equal number of
general insurance companies that include subsidiaries of HDFC
, Metlife and Aviva.
"The insurance sector is going through a very tough time and
the inability of foreign players to bring in money will add to
the pressure," said an investment banker with a leading European
bank, who declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak
to the media.
(Additional reporting by Nigam Prusty in NEW DELHI and Summet
Chatterjee in MUMBAI; Editing by John Chalmers and Ed Lane)