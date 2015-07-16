MUMBAI, July 14 India's antitrust regulator has imposed 6.71 billion rupees ($105.69 million) of penalties on four state-run general insurance companies over anti-competitive practices, according to an order dated July 10 on the regulator's website.

The order alleges cartelisation by the insurance companies in rigging bids submitted in response to the tenders floated by the government of Kerala for selecting insurance service provider for a scheme.

For the full order, see (bit.ly/1K99Zt6) ($1 = 63.4900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Alison Williams)