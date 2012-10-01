NEW DELHI Oct 1 India's insurance regulator will consider relaxing norms for insurance companies investing in debt instruments, to encourage investments in securities other than those that are AAA-rated, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

Under the existing rules, insurance companies are required to put 75 percent of their debt market investment into AAA-rated securities. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury)