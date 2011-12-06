NEW DELHI Dec 6 India has told several
leading Internet companies including Facebook and Google they
need to remove "offensive content" from their services, the
information and telecoms minister said on Tuesday, but he
insisted the request was not censorship.
The minister, Kapil Sibal, said he had on several occasions
asked Facebook, Google, Yahoo and Microsoft to
screen user content but the companies had not responded to
his requests.
At a meeting on Monday the companies said they were unable
to filter information as he wanted, Sibal said.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devi Tripathy; Writing by Frank
Jack Daniel)