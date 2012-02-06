(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Arup Roychoudhury and Harichandan Arakali
NEW DELHI/BANGALORE Feb 6 Internet giants
Google Inc and Facebook removed content from some
Indian domain websites on Monday following a court directive
warning them of a crackdown "like China" if they did not take
steps to protect religious sensibilities.
The two are among 21 companies ordered to develop a
mechanism to block material considered religiously offensive
after private petitioners took them to court over images deemed
offensive to Hindus, Muslims and Christians.
Two cases have been brought by individuals against internet
companies in India, stoking fears about censorship in the
world's largest democracy.
"(Our) review team has looked at the content and disabled
this content from the local domains of (Google) search, Youtube
and Blogger," Google spokeswoman Paroma Roy Chowdhury said.
At the heart of the dispute is a law that India passed last
year making companies responsible for user content posted on
their websites, and giving them 36 hours to take down content if
there is a complaint.
Last month, the companies said it was not possible for them
to block content. Google's Roy Chowdhury declined to comment on
what had since been removed, and a Facebook representative said
only that the company would release a statement later.
A New Delhi lower court hearing one of the cases, a civil
suit brought by an Islamic scholar, told the companies on Monday
to put in writing the steps they had taken to block offensive
content, and submit reports within 15 days.
"Microsoft has filed an application for rejection of the
suit on the grounds that it disclosed no cause of action against
Microsoft," a spokesperson for the company said. "The matter is
sub judice and no further comments can be given."
That suit was brought by scholar, Mufti Aijaz Arshad Qasm,
who runs a website called fatwaonline.org that gives answers to
moral questions.
Google, Facebook, Yahoo! and Microsoft
have appealed in the Delhi High Court against a separate
criminal case successfully brought by journalist Vinay Rai.
The High Court has yet to rule on their appeal,
but the sitting judge warned in January they were responsible
for content on their websites and said he could block sites
"like China" if they did not get their house in order.
In the Rai case, the court ordered the companies to stand
trial for offences relating to the distribution of obscene
material to minors, after being shown images it said were
offensive to Prophet Mohammed, Jesus and various Hindu gods and
goddesses, as well as several political leaders.
"If the companies have actually removed some content, they
should put in place a mechanism to do it regularly, instead of
waiting for a court case every time," Rai told Reuters.
Fewer than one in 10 of India's 1.2 billion population has
access to the Internet, but that still makes it the
third-biggest Internet market after China and the United States.
The number of Internet users in India is expected to almost
triple to 300 million over the next three years.
Despite the new rules to block offensive content, India's
Internet access is still largely uncensored, in contrast to the
tight controls in neighbouring China. But like many other
governments around the world, India has become increasingly
nervous about the power of social media.
While civil rights groups have opposed the new laws,
politicians say posting offensive images in a socially
conservative country, which has a history of violence between
religious groups, presents a danger to the public.
