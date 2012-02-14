Feb 13 The Indian government is
investigating whether the Indian units of U.S. Internet giants
Google Inc and Yahoo Inc may have violated the
country's foreign exchange laws, the Wall Street Journal said in
report.
Notices have been sent to the Indian units that they are
being investigated for potential violations, the paper said. It
cited a senior official at a division of India's federal finance
ministry, which monitors foreign exchange transactions and
money-laundering activities.
A spokesman for Google in India said the company has not yet
received the notice and therefore could not comment on specific
details, the Journal said in its report.
Neither Google nor Yahoo in India were available for comment
when contacted by Reuters.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Paul
Tait)