* Approval to develop hotel project granted by government 6
yrs ago
* Ibis, two other hotels ready for business, unable to open
* Project 400 metres from a runway at Delhi international
airport
By Aditi Shah and Anurag Kotoky
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 3 The 287-room Lemon
Tree Premier hotel at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International
Airport features a dramatic view of planes landing and taking
off, but it has no guests to see them.
The hotel - one of 12 built or planned next to India's
busiest airport at a cost totalling more than $2 billion - has
been unable to open as it awaits security clearance from police
worried about its proximity to an active runway. The cluster of
hotels known as Aerocity, on a site bigger than 40 American
football fields, was approved by the government six years ago.
India is eager to attract foreign investment to revive
economic growth that is stalling at a decade low and help plug a
current account deficit that has widened to a record. Yet
bureaucratic hurdles including a lack of coordination among
authorities still plague big-ticket projects, such as the hotel
development at the capital's showpiece $3 billion airport.
"On the one hand the prime minister wants to drive
investment into the country, the finance minister is travelling
halfway around the world to get investment, but on the other
hand these things spoil the country's reputation," said Rahul
Pandit, CEO of Lemon Tree Hotels.
The Lemon Tree Premier and 208-room Red Fox have been ready
to open since late December and are losing a combined 2 million
rupees ($36,800) a day, said Pandit of Lemon Tree, which is
backed by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus.
A property under French giant Accor SA's Ibis
brand, which does not face the runway, has been ready for more
than a month, its developer said.
A swanky JW Marriott hotel, operated by Marriott
International Inc, is due to open this month, according
to its website.
The 43-acre Aerocity site owned by Delhi International
Airport Ltd (DIAL) - a consortium led by GMR Infrastructure Ltd
and including the Airports Authority of India,
Germany's Fraport and Malaysia Airports Holdings
Berhad - sits about 400 metres from the runway.
Between the runway and the hotels lies an aircraft taxiway.
In 2007, the Indian government approved plans to develop 12
hotels with about 5,500 rooms on the site, making it the largest
hotel project in the country, in hopes of being ready for the
2010 Commonwealth Games, an event that was plagued by corruption
scandals and missed deadlines.
In 2011, the police called for a security review, saying its
proximity to one of the runways at India's largest airport makes
it a potential launchpad for militant attacks.
"This is a huge setback for investment coming in the
country," said Uttam Dave, CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises, which
is investing 12 billion rupees to build three airport hotels
under Accor's Ibis, Novotel and Pullman brands.
DIAL's stance is that before leasing the land to developers
it had the necessary approvals and police clearance was not
required, a source at the airport operator said, declining to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Negotiations between the airport, police and hotel operators
are ongoing and a solution is expected soon, said a separate
source directly involved in the talks.
The airport operator and police officials declined to
comment.
Asked how soon he expects the security issue to be resolved,
Lemon Tree's Pandit said: "I don't know. We are hoping within
this month. It could be longer but this is what we have been
hoping every month since January."
BULLET-PROOF GLASS?
Given security concerns, police had initially said none of
the 30,000 construction workers on the project could work before
their identities were verified but later backtracked because of
the magnitude and cost of the task, said a source involved in
the process.
At the Ibis, construction on five floors is complete and
work is ongoing on the remaining two, said Naresh Chandel, a
security supervisor at the hotel. Although only 354 rooms of a
planned 464 are ready, InterGlobe's Dave said it can still open
for business while the remaining work goes on.
Other hotels planned on the site include Andaz by Hyatt
Hotels Corp, Aloft by Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide
, Holiday Inn by InterContinental Hotels Group
and a Dusit D2 hotel.
Hotel owners and operators fear they will be forced to make
costly structural and cosmetic changes to the buildings before
they are allowed to open for business.
"Why are we being singled out when you have slums, hotels
and residential colonies surrounding airports in other parts of
the country?" said InterGlobe's Dave.
At the airport in Mumbai, India's financial capital, slums
have encroached onto airport property, abutting a runway.
One suggestion by the police in Delhi is to place
bullet-proof glass or film on the windows. However, Dave said
this would only protect the people inside the hotel but would
not prevent anyone shooting from within the hotel.
Another suggestion is to build a wall as high as the hotels
to prevent any direct view of planes from the buildings.
Developers say that when the hotels were under construction
no one raised any objection. Construction has continued in the
hope that authorities reach a resolution soon.
"The issue is if there is a gun held to our head then we
will have to do what is being said," said Lemon Tree's Pandit.
"We just hope that what is being said is doable."