MUMBAI, June 4 Indian companies' investment overseas fell for the second straight month in May, with total outbound foreign direct investment at $2.35 billion, down 12 percent from April, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed on Monday.

Of the total outward FDI in May, bank guarantees continued to be the biggest portion at $1.19 billion, $341.37 million was towards equity purchases and $819.39 million was in loans. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)